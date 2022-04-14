CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced on Thursday, National Dolphin Day, its brand new immersive celebration called “Dolphintopia.”

Guests to the aquarium will be “transported to a summer of peace, love and dolphins” starting in June.

Families can explore the science of dolphins and their intimate connection with humans throughout history, as well as other facts, fiction and fun.

“Dolphintopia” will include unique art installations and activities, as well as interactive shows exploring the connection between humans and dolphins. Vibrant photo opportunities for Instagram will be available as well.

CMA said the experience will change throughout the summer and will be included with aquarium admission.

The aquarium is currently home to seven dolphins, including bottlenose dolphins PJ, Apollo, Nicholas, Hemingway and Hope, as well as two rough-toothed dolphins named Rex and Rudy.