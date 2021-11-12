Clearwater aquarium, ‘Dolphin Tale’ stars react to Winter the dolphin’s death

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter the Dolphin, star of “Dolphin Tale” and Tampa Bay icon, has sadly passed away following her battle with intestinal issues.

The aquarium will close its doors Friday, Nov. 12 to allow staff members to grieve. A grief counselor will be made available to the team.

“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available. Our staff worked around the clock during this challenging time,” said Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt, DVM, CVA. “I’m honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals who gave their all for Winter.”

Team members at Clearwater Marine Aquarium noticed that Winter “wasn’t acting like her normal self” and was not interested in eating.

Test results on Wednesday, Nov. 10 showed that, despite “aggressive” treatment from aquarium staff, abnormalities in her intestines intensified, making Winter’s condition critical.

Animal care experts at CMA worked with veterinary specialists from across the country and world as they explored all possible options to help save Winter.

Unfortunately, despite battling intestinal issues in the past, Winter died at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 while being held by her caregivers.

“Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey,” the aquarium said in a statement.

Winter made national headlines in 2005 when she was rescued off the Florida coast and taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The bottlenose dolphin had become entangled in a crab trap line and lost her tail. She later received a prosthetic replacement.

Her story inspired the 2011 film “Dolphin Tale,” starring Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, and Morgan Freeman. The movie would go on to receive a sequel, called “Dolphin Tale 2.”

Stars from the movie have been showing their support for the beloved dolphin.

Austin Highsmith Garces, who played Phoebe in “Dolphin Tale” and “Dolphin Tale 2” shared a message on Twitter saying in part “Some of my favorite memories were made with this incredible animal. I will miss you forever, Winter.”

How can I put into words what Winter meant to me & to millions of kids and people… this one little dolphin changed the world. She touched millions & millions of lives. Her story was reflected in the hearts of so many people’s personal struggles & she inspired countless (1) pic.twitter.com/u5oBuR3JD2 — Austin Highsmith Garces (@AustinHighsmith) November 12, 2021

Harry Connick Jr. also posted a video message on his Instagram talking about how Winter changed the world.

“I was so sorry for all the people at Clearwater Marine Aquarium and everybody who got a chance to be touched by this magical animal. I was one of those people,” said Harry Connick Jr. on his Instagram page.