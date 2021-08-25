‘Dolphin Tale’ 10th anniversary to be celebrated all month at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the “Dolphin Tale” movie all throughout September.

The story features a star of the aquarium, the rescued bottlenose dolphin Winter.

Props from the original movie set will be on display and screenings of both “Dolphin Tale” movies will be shown every day throughout the month in the aquarium’s brand new theater.

All activities are included with the price of admission to CMA.

According to the aquarium, the movie brought in $2 billion to Pinellas County.

Tourism Economics and a forecast study by the University of South Florida St. Petersburg College of Business found 2.2 million hotel room nights were booked and over 44,000 jobs were supported over a four-year period from 2012-2015.

All fans of Dolphin Tale can join in the celebration throughout the month of September and tickets are available online.