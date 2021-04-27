Dognappers break into Largo pet store, steal 12 puppies valued at $48K

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA)— Police are investigating after twelve very expensive puppies were stolen from a Largo pet store.

The incident happened Sunday at All About Puppies, 7190 Ulmerton Road.

Police said two people broke into the business and ran off with a Siberian Husky, two Olde English Bulldogges, three poodles, three Yorkshire Terriers, a Boston Terrier, a French bulldog and an English bulldog. The twelve dogs are valued at $48,700 in total.

Though the surveillance images are not clear, police hope someone might be able to help them identify the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (727) 587-6730.