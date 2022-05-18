CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog may have prevented a tragedy in Clearwater recently, according to one woman.

Karen Mattes, of California, told News Channel 8 she, her husband and her brother-in-law were visiting her 91-year-old father in Clearwater. Along for the trip was her brother-in-law’s 6-year-old pit bull mix named Keeny.

Mattes said in the early morning hours of May 14, a faulty refrigerator almost caused an electrical fire in her father’s home.

“I say ‘almost’ because of Keeny… who jumped on my bed to wake me up,” said Mattes.

She said the dog then went down the hall and jumped on her brother-in-law’s bed to wake him up as well.

The family hear a loud “pop,” saw sparking and smelled burning from the back of the refrigerator. Mattes said it was wet near the electrical outlet.

“Disaster was averted by this amazing rescued pit bull mix. Thank you Keeny!” she said.

Mattes said Keeny and her brother-in-law live in Inverness and it was only the first time she had met the pup.

“It doesn’t surprise me, as I have been in dog rescue for 20+ years, and I know how amazing they are,” said Mattes. “Especially the ‘pit bull’ breed, which is so misunderstood. She only knew me less than a day, and was there to help.”

Mattes said she believes humans could learn a lot from dogs and she is thankful that Keeny was there for them.