Dog lost after Clearwater crash found safe, reunited with owner

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog that disappeared after car crash in Clearwater has been located and reunited with her family.

The pup named Mya went missing on Christmas Eve after she ran away from her owner’s vehicle following a crash on McMullen Booth Road, near Ruth Eckerd Hall.

On Monday, Clearwater police said Mya had been found, but did not mention where she was located.

The dog is now back with her owner.

