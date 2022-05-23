CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police arrested a man and charged him with animal cruelty after he allegedly left his dog in a hot car when it was 93 degrees outside.

Richard McKinley was arrested Sunday.

Police said the back windows of his car were halfway down and there was some water in the car for the dog, but it was much hotter inside the car than it was outside.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

The dog was in distress when it was found by police, panting, drooling, sluggish and so overheated it would not drink any water.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital to be checked out.

McKinley was taken to jail.