Dog goes missing after wreck in Clearwater

Pinellas County

(Photo: Clearwater Police)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a dog has gone missing after its owner was involved in a car wreck near Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

Police said the dog, named Mya Angel, ran away after an accident in the 500 block of McMullen Booth Road, but did not mention who was involved in the wreck or how the crash happened.

Police said the dog is microchipped and is friendly around people.

Mya Angel was last seen running near Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 727-562-4242.

