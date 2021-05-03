Dog dumped in Clearwater neighborhood, police searching for owner

CLEARWATER, Fla (WLFA) – Clearwater police are looking for the person who dumped a dog on the side of the road early Monday morning.

Police tell 8 On Your Side they received a call from a woman around 6:45 a.m. stating someone dumped a dog and a bag of dog food on Burnice Drive near Driftwood Avenue in Clearwater.

“The woman who saw it believes it was dropped off by a smaller four-door black pickup truck. I believe that’s all the information. I don’t think she saw the individual who dropped the dog,” said Public Information Officer Rob Show with the Clearwater Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they found the dog skinny and malnourished.

“The dog hadn’t been fed well – she could see the ribs and the bones. It did not look healthy,” added Shaw.

The dog was taken to Pinellas County Animal Services. 8 On Your Side was told a vet would be coming in Monday afternoon to give the dog an extensive health exam.

Right now, Clearwater PD is looking for the owner of the dog or anyone with information about what happened Monday morning. Anyone who has information that could help police ID the owner is asked to call (727) 562-4242.