ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly sexually battering an underage teenage girl, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said that on July 21, 2022, a family member walked into the victim’s room and saw an unknown man standing over the girl with his pants down.

An arrest report said the man grabbed his gun that he left on the bed and ran off.

The teenager said she was sexually battered by Woodard, according to police.

The report said DNA from a CODIS offender hit matched a DNA sample taken from the victim, allowing police to identify Liltreal Isaiah Alphred Woodard, 18, as their suspect.

Woodard was taken into custody on sexual battery and several other arrest warrants including burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle, among other charges.