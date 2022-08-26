CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Clearwater last year.

According to a Clearwater Police Department affidavit, the shooting happened on Dec. 5, 2021, at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and La Salle Street. The affidavit said Benjamin Sanders, 19, and Brian Campbell, 20, were driving a stolen Chrysler when they encountered the victim standing in the roadway.

Police said the men sat in a nearby parking lot before the driver, Sanders, pulled the car up to the victim. The affidavit security camera footage captured Campbell getting out of the car and allegedly shooting at the victim nine times with a 9 mm handgun, hitting him twice, once in each leg. The men sped away after the shooting, according to police.

Police said one of the wounds was so severe that they had to use two tourniquets to slow the bleeding. The bullet hit his femoral artery, and he had to be rushed into surgery.

The gun used in the alleged murder attempt was recovered by police two days later, along with the stolen Chrysler. Police said laboratory analysis found both Sanders and Campbell’s DNA on the grip and trigger areas of the gun. The gun also reportedly matched bullet casings found at the site of the shooting.

Police said Sanders admitted to being the only person who drove the car that day. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted first degree murder.

Campbell was booked into the Pinellas County Jail in May on charges of delinquent in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with attempted first degree murder in connection with the December 2021 shooting.

Clearwater police said both suspects are affiliated with the “Betty Lane Boyz” gang.