Dixie Hollins High to be now referred as Hollins High School

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dixie Hollins High School has announced that it will now be referred to as Hollins High School.

Principal Robert Florio says the decision is school-based after Florio, student leaders and staff met over the summer and agreed to drop the last remaining references to the confederacy.

The school was named after the first superintendent of Pinellas County Schools, Dixie M. Hollins, in 1912. The high school opened in 1959.

Superintendent Hollins was known for promoting the rights of Black students. The district said Monday in a press release Mr. Hollins made sure they were taught by certified teachers and attended a full school day instead of just a few months per year.

The unofficial name change will still see the official school name remain Dixie M. Hollins High School.

Students are voting on a new logo from a selection of four examples based on the current crest design created by the school’s Academy of Entertainment Arts students.

The school’s decision is not unique, schools across the country have made similar decisions and dropped references that while unintentional or not, negatively affect groups of individuals

The school will work on changing its marquee, adding new signage and updating its social media platforms during this academic school year.

The old nickname the “Rebels” has been replaced with the “Royals”. Blue and white will remain as the school colors.