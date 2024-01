TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Greek Orthodox Christians in Tarpon Springs got together for their 118th Epiphany Celebration Saturday.

The celebration included an annual cross dive where young men dive after a white cross thrown into the Spring Bayou by one of their bishops.

After a brief hymn, dozens of boys scrambled in the water to get the cross.

However, one boy came out on top, 16-year-old John Paul Hittos.

