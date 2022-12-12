PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg are looking for answers after a body was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas County.

According to the department, the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the body.

Investigators said they will rely on the Medical Examiner to determine the gender, race, and age of the victim.

Further details were not immediately released.

