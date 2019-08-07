Distraction thieves accused of stealing lottery tickets in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater detectives are looking for a man and his alleged accomplice after he allegedly stole lottery tickets from multiple locations in Pinellas County.
On Monday, Clearwater police released surveillance images after a robbery at the Speedway convenience store at 32 Bay Esplanade.
They said a man pretending to be a customer dropped a case of beer on the floor and asked the clerk to go get a broom.
While the clerk was distracted, the man went behind the counter and stole some lottery tickets. Then he battered the clerk when they tried to intervene, police said.
On Wednesday, police said they learned the man had done this before in Treasure Island, with the help of a woman.
They released surveillance images of the incident in hopes of identifying the pair.
Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
