Distraction thieves accused of stealing lottery tickets in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater detectives are looking for a man and his alleged accomplice after he allegedly stole lottery tickets from multiple locations in Pinellas County.

On Monday, Clearwater police released surveillance images after a robbery at the Speedway convenience store at 32 Bay Esplanade.

They said a man pretending to be a customer dropped a case of beer on the floor and asked the clerk to go get a broom.

While the clerk was distracted, the man went behind the counter and stole some lottery tickets. Then he battered the clerk when they tried to intervene, police said.

(Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

On Wednesday, police said they learned the man had done this before in Treasure Island, with the help of a woman.

They released surveillance images of the incident in hopes of identifying the pair.

Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

