Disabled man’s scooter stolen in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Amos Kennedy feels like a prisoner in his own home. At 63, he is disabled and walks with a cane. He used a scooter to make it back and forth to the store to pick up groceries. That was until Sept. 1, when he went outside of his apartment and the scooter was gone.

“It didn’t have a key so I couldn’t lock it,” said Kennedy. “So they unplugged the charger, took the charger, the scooter and the chain with the lock that I had when I take it to the store.”

Kennedy lives in an apartment on South Washington Avenue in Clearwater and had the scooter stored on his porch. He explained it was too heavy for him to get it inside.

Clearwater Police are investigating, but at this point, officers have not located the scooter.

“Who would do this to a disabled person?” Kennedy asked. “When they know that’s the only way he can get around.”

Kennedy has been relying on neighbors and friends to get him to where he needs to go, but the crooks stole his ability to go when he wants.

“I’m more hurt than anything,” said Kennedy. “Because I’ve just never had that happen to me. It just brought me down.”

Kennedy doesn’t care who took his scooter. He just wants it back.

“Whoever took it, I would appreciate it if they would please return it. They don’t have to knock on the door,” said Kennedy. “Just bring it back.”