LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A large law enforcement presence was reported in Largo on Wednesday.

There is a large police presence with road closures in the area near Belcher Road and Ulmerton Road. News Channel 8 has multiple news crews heading to the area to learn more about the nature of the incident.

Belcher Elementary School was briefly placed on closed campus, but it was lifted after officials determined the scene was far enough away that it was not a safety threat.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.