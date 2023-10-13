CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Plenty of people were up before sunrise to continue cleaning Thursday morning’s tornado damages in Clearwater. Street sweepers, garbage men, and residents were all out and about.

The EF2 tornado made a clear path in some parts of north Clearwater Beach, but homeowners who weren’t affected said they were just glad everyone was OK.

The Radomskis were taking a morning walk through Eldorado Avenue– feeling for the beachside neighborhood.

“I mean between the hurricane with the flooding of many homes, the construction that’s been on the street for almost a year, and now the tornado, they could use a break,” Rob Radomski said.

There are destroyed cars to tow, trees to remove from roofs, and lots of other repair work ahead. Construction crews are seemingly setback by the destruction.

Eric Whittaker got pictures of toppled-over construction materials and tools at a home under construction next door to the one he was working on. He said he couldn’t believe what had happened.

“These are actually cinderblock walls so concrete everything,” Whittaker said. “It’s devastation everywhere.”

EF2 tornados mean winds are strong enough to pick up a car or rip off a roof. Those impacts were clear on Eldorado Avenue.

“It’s worse than I thought,” Andrea Radomski said. “This is very, very sad. It’s just tragic.”

“We saw pictures of pretty much all of the major areas of damage and walking through it, it’s more,” Rob Radomski said. “It just really makes you stop and think about the powerful force of tornados and this wasn’t even the worst kind of tornado.”

One person told us their neighbor’s back porch was completely destroyed and pieces of it were scattered throughout other peoples’ properties.

On Thursday, people had to deal with another tornado warning and rain while trying to clean, so Friday’s efforts should be easier.