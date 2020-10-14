Detectives searching for more possible victims after man arrested for violent sexual assault in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is behind bars after being accused of a violent sexual assault.

St. Petersburg police says Anthony Sowell, 22, kidnapped and assaulted a woman who was out with friends and met Sowell at a local bar.

According to police, Sowell took her to his relative’s house where they say she was raped and beaten for more than four hours.

Police say the woman was bound and beaten before being let go after Sowell ordered a car for her.

Investigators found Sowell in Pennsylvania and has been extradited back to Pinellas County where he has been charged with kidnapping, sexual battery

Detectives believe he may have hurt other victims and ask if you are a victim to call 727-893-4986.