Detectives investigating use of force incident after man fled from deputies, became seriously injured in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County detectives are currently investigating a use of force incident after an unidentified man fled from deputies and was seriously injured in Clearwater.

According to deputies, around 10:14 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a house located at 24479 US Highway 19 North in Clearwater for an unknown problem.

Deputies say 25-year-old Baudillo Vasquez called 911 and said he needed police. Due to a language barrier and the fact Vasquez was intoxicated, 911 call takers were having trouble understanding and getting information from Vasquez.

As deputies arrived at the house, they were told an unidentified man had battered Vasquez and left the home on a bike.

Deputies circulating the area stopped a man that fit the subject description riding a bicycle not far from the home. The subject cooperated with deputies at first but then fled on foot. Deputies tried chasing the man and used a taser in an attempt to stop him.

According to deputies, the subject continued to resist deputies and was handcuffed before losing consciousness. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

