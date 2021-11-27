Detectives: Clearwater shooting that left 1 dead not a threat to community

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue in Clearwater.

Detectives say a shots fired call came in just after 12:30 p.m. After officers arrived, the man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act, adding they believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities said the man’s name will not be released until family members are notified.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss