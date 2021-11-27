Detectives: Clearwater shooting that left 1 dead not a threat to community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue in Clearwater.

Detectives say a shots fired call came in just after 12:30 p.m. After officers arrived, the man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act, adding they believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities said the man’s name will not be released until family members are notified.

