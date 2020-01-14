Detectives arrest man accused of murdering homeless man behind Clearwater McDonald’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say he murdered a homeless man behind a McDonald’s in Clearwater.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Knott, 33 killed Jesse Brian Waller, 36, following an altercation between the two men at the McDonalds at 3470 Ulmeton Road.

When deputies arrived on scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. they found Waller injured. He died late Thursday evening at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Knott has been charged with second-degree murder and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

