ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete Pride marched once again. The parade returned after a two-year hiatus.

Pride month is a time to celebrate, support, and uplift the LQBTQ+ community. Despite the fun and celebrations, many attendees expressed worry for the community’s recently-gained rights.

“I had so much fun because it was a younger crowd and we’re kind of like passing the torch,” one festival goer said.

It’s a tradition for one festival-goer since the beginning.

“Twenty years ago, I came to the first St. Pete pride and I’ve been coming every year since,” she said.

She remembered St. Pete pride starting off small. Twenty years later, she’s proud of the large turnout.

“I’m in my 60’s never thought we’d be ok to get married, so I’m all excited saying we’re finally moving forward and now it looks like it’s going to be taken away from us, so we need to show up in our numbers.”

After Roe V. Wade was overturned on Friday, LQBTQ advocates at St. Pete Pride said they’re worried gay marriage could now face an uncertain future.

“I was a little apprehensive with everything going on, especially after yesterday,” said Michael, who was attending the festival. “This means let’s go forward.”

The celebrations brought together a community by creating a safe place.

“We need to stand strong. We need to stand strong and prevail,” he said.

St. Pete Pride festivities continue on Sunday with ‘Pride in Grand Central’ street carnival. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.