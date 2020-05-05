Derby Lane will not reopen as previously announced due to coronavirus concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The poker room at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg will not be opening its doors as it previously announced

8 On Your Side reported on Sunday that Derby Lane announced on its website that it would restart live greyhound racing and reopen 25 percent of poker tables beginning this week.

On Tuesday, Derby Lane issued a statement that it will remain closed to the public and spectators will not be allowed on property.

“When the poker room does reopen, you can expect us to adhere to all CDC guidelines, as well as implement health and safety precautions for employees and patrons alike,” the statement reads.