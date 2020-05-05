Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Derby Lane will not reopen as previously announced due to coronavirus concerns

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The poker room at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg will not be opening its doors as it previously announced

8 On Your Side reported on Sunday that Derby Lane announced on its website that it would restart live greyhound racing and reopen 25 percent of poker tables beginning this week.

On Tuesday, Derby Lane issued a statement that it will remain closed to the public and spectators will not be allowed on property.

“When the poker room does reopen, you can expect us to adhere to all CDC guidelines, as well as implement health and safety precautions for employees and patrons alike,” the statement reads.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss