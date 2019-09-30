Derby Lane food worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Yet another case of Hepatitis A in the bay area is prompting a warning to get vaccinated.

The latest case is a food employee at Derby Lane located at 10490 Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

The employee who came down with Hep A works at the Circa 1925 restaurant. Many people know it as the Derby Club.

Derby Lane management learned about the potential exposure to Hep A back on Sept. 23.

Dog track management removed the employee from the job until the Department of Health gave the all-clear.

Now, its time to check your calendar. An alert is going out for anyone who ate or drank at Circa 1925 between Sept. 16 and 18.

Those people should get a Hep A vaccination.

“The prevention that we recommend is vaccines. If you’re vaccinated and you have protection, even if you’re in an environment that may be a higher risk, you have a level of protection,” said Dr. Nichelle Threadgill with Community Health Centers of Pinellas.

There is a second group of Derby Lane customers who need to watch for symptoms. Those are people who ate or drank at the restaurant between Sept. 7 and 15.

Symptoms include stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, yellow skin or eyes.

“It certainly spreads to a lot of citizens in Pinellas County and around the area. It’s easily spread. And you may not have symptoms initially,” Dr. Threadgill said.

Derby Lane is offering vaccinations to all employees and is working with the health department.

If you think you may have been exposed, here is a list of places where you can get a vaccination. For other locations offering vaccines, click here.

Where to get vaccines

