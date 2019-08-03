Pinellas County deputy shoots man during homicide investigation in Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR (WFLA) – A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning in Pinellas County.

Deputies were called to the scene of a home on Flanders Way in Safety Harbor at about 2:27 a.m. for a welfare check and found an adult woman dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, deputies say John Clark called a friend in Illinois saying he had killed his mother and did not want to go to jail.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Clark was driving his mother’s car where deputies were investigating and ordered him to stop when they saw he had a shotgun.

“They were telling him to drop the gun and stop the car… Gualtieri said. He did neither and continued driving slowly to the west. He took the shotgun from behind his legs and pointed it to the passenger side window where the deputies were and the deputies fired.”

Clark was transported to a St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries. No deputies were injured.

No additional information is available at this time.