Man shot dead by Pinellas deputies after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, holding gun to man’s head

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies shot and killed a man during a standoff in unincorporated Clearwater, police said.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Indigo Drive in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said the man, 32-year-old Josue Arias showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a handgun. His ex and another man went to separate rooms to hide, then the woman called 911.

Deputies arrived, and the woman was able to escape. Slaughter said she left her phone inside the home with the 911 call open, allowing deputies to better listen in on Arias and track his whereabouts as they tried to diffuse the situation.

Slaughter said Arias came to the front door with the other man and had a gun pointed to his head. He eventually released the man and let him run to safety.

Slaughter said deputies opened fire after Arias walked into the yard and appeared to be scoping out the area to see where they were located.

“The deputies neutralized the target and fired, and hit Mr. Arias an unknown amount of times at this point,” Slaughter said.

He died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.