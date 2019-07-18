Deputies warn of Bluetooth skimmers found at 7-Eleven in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a Bluetooth credit card skimmer found at a 7-Eleven location in Seminole.

According to deputies, the skimmer was found at pump 3 at the 7-Eleven located at 7612 Starkey Road.











The Bluetooth skimmer allows people to collect your credit card information without returning to the gas pump to retrieve the skimmer.

If you have used this pump, please review your bank or credit card statements for possible fraudulent activity.

Detectives recommend paying inside the store, if possible.

If you may be a victim of fraudulent activity or have any additional information, please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.