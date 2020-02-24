Live Now
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Deputies: St. Pete man walked through park wielding machete to be ‘one with nature’

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man was arrested for carrying a machete while walking through a park

PINELLAS COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man was arrested for walking through a park while wielding a machete, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Michael Gleana, 55, was arrested while walking around Philippe Park carrying a machete Sunday evening, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they were pointed to the area where Gleana was observed carrying the machete around a group of people at the park.

According deputies, Gleana said he didn’t know he was doing anything wrong and wanted to be “one with nature.”

The affidavit indicated Gleana was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire"

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa"

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber debuts new phone service in Florida"

'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park"

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss