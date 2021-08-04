Deputies: St. Pete man arrested after woman escapes attempted sexual battery, kidnapping

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after being accused of kidnapping a woman and attempting to sexually batter her.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Kenneth Brabham picked up a woman in the Lealman area and offered to drive her home due to the rain.

Deputies say the woman who had never met Brabham entered his truck, and the two began driving towards her home. When Brabham passed the victim’s home, he armed himself with a weapon and ordered her to perform oral sex on him.

Detectives say the woman refused Brabham’s advances and attempted to escape through the passenger window.

Deputies say Brabham began driving towards Gandy Beach, and at times, the woman was screaming for help and hanging out of the truck’s window until Brabham pulled over onto Gandy Beach.

Detectives say the woman leaped from the truck and ran across Gandy Boulevard towards a nearby gas station, where she attempted to get help.

Brabham caught the woman and began beating her, and was in the process of dragging her to his truck when deputies arrived.

During an interview with detectives, Brabham admitted to picking up the woman but denied attempting to sexually batter her. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held on charges of kidnapping, attempted armed sexual battery, and committing a felony while possessing a weapon.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.