ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday after conducting a search at a suspected drug house in St. Petersburg.

Deputies said that detectives found a marijuana growing operation after searching a home on 55th Avenue North.

According to an affidavit, around 43.5 grams of marijuana were found inside the home. Deputies also found 12 ballasts, 12 LED tubes, LED light racks, and marijuana pots in a “premature state of growth.”

The sheriff’s office charged one man, 42-year-old Joyner Osmar Labrada Sanz, in the bust with one count of possession of marijuana and one count of operating a drug house.