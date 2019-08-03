Deputies shoot armed man during Safety Harbor homicide investigation

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting during a homicide investigation Saturday morning in Pinellas County.

Deputies were called to the scene of a home on Flanders Way in Safety Harbor at about 2:27 a.m. for a welfare check and found 64-year-old Susan Clark dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, deputies say John Clark, the victim’s son, called a friend in Illinois saying he had killed his mother and did not want to go to jail.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Clark was driving his mother’s car where deputies were investigating and ordered him to stop when they saw he had a shotgun.

“They were telling him to drop the gun and stop the car. He did neither and continued driving slowly to the west. He took the shotgun from between his legs and pointed it to the passenger side window where the deputies were and the deputies fired,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Dianne Young has lived in the neighborhood for five years and says this is out of the ordinary.

“It’s just so quiet and peaceful here. It seemed very safe, so it’s kind of a shock that this happening,” added Dianne Young.

Clark was transported to a St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries. No deputies were injured.

Deputy Brian Williams, Deputy Brennen Wede, and Deputy Chris Amatruda have all been placed on routine administrative leave.