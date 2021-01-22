LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Pinellas Co deputies search for missing, endangered teen

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies need your help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies say 19-year-old Tristen Boyd was last seen in the St. Pete Beach area on Jan. 20 at about 10 p.m.

Boyd is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 98 pounds. Deputies say she may be wearing black sweatpants or dark blue jeans, a dark aqua tie-dye shirt or a black Patagonia vest with a red San Diego shirt, black Nike tennis shoes, and carrying a large light-brown leather handbag.

If you have any information on Boyd’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6779.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss