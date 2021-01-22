Pinellas Co deputies search for missing, endangered teen

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies need your help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies say 19-year-old Tristen Boyd was last seen in the St. Pete Beach area on Jan. 20 at about 10 p.m.

Boyd is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 98 pounds. Deputies say she may be wearing black sweatpants or dark blue jeans, a dark aqua tie-dye shirt or a black Patagonia vest with a red San Diego shirt, black Nike tennis shoes, and carrying a large light-brown leather handbag.

If you have any information on Boyd’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6779.