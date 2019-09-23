Deputies searching for missing 95-year-old Palm Harbor man with memory isssues

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a 95-year-old man with memory issues.

Deputies say Roderick Row left Mease Countryside Hospital after visiting

someone and was expected to return to his home at the Stratford Court senior living center, but he never arrived.

Row is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs, bald with glasses.

Row was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and khaki pants. Row is believed to be have been driving a white 2010 Ford Focus with Florida tag #IALA07.

Row suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information on Row’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.