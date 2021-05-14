Deputies searching for hit-and-run driver after family of 5 hit, 1 killed in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pinellas County say they are looking for a driver who hit five pedestrians, killing one of them, and then drove off.

The sheriff’s office says the hit-and-run happened on Gulf Boulevard near 44th Avenue in St. Pete Beach on Thursday.

According to deputies, five family members were crossing Gulf Boulevard in the crosswalk when a red Nissan Juke pulled out of the nearby public beach parking lot and turned onto the street. The SUV hit all five pedestrians and drove away, continuing north on Gulf Boulevard, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say one family member, identified as 70-year-old Hiep Huynh, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two of Huynh’s family members, a 77-year-old and 76-year-old, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other two family members, ages 51 and 67, also suffered minor injuries but were treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is now searching for the driver of the Nissan Juke. The SUV is described as a red newer model with alloy rims. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Corporal Jon Dobson at (727) 580-4505 or by email at jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.