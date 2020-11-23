Deputies search for husband after woman found dead in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla (WLFA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Oldsmar Monday morning.

On Sunday night, deputies were called to a home on Azalea Court to make contact with 47-year-old Lynn Dinkins, and found her dead inside the residence. Her car, a gray Hyundai Sonata, was also missing.

Deputies said her husband, 52-year-old Robbie Dinkins is considered a person of interest in her death, and they have been unable to find him.

The missing car is a gray Hyundai Sonata with the Florida license plate number PWRT14.

If you have seen the car or know of the whereabouts of Robbie Dinkins, you are asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriffs Office at (727) 582-6200 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

