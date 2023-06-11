PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are responding Sunday morning to an “armed person” near a church in Pinellas County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Park Boulevard is closed in the area of 134th Street North due to a “large law enforcement presence and road closures,” according to deputies. Services at Oakhurst United Methodist Church have been suspended.

Deputies said the incident involves the church.

Community members are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.