Deputies: Pinellas jail inmate started fight over other inmates praying before dinner

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was already behind bars in the Pinellas County Jail is facing a new charge after deputies say he started a fight with other inmates.

An arrest report says 45-year-old Jaron Allen hit another inmate in the head in front of a detention deputy last Friday. It allegedly happened just before 4 p.m.

The victim told deputies Allen got upset because a group of people was praying before dinner. An arrest report says Allen didn’t want them to pray out loud because he is Muslim.

The victim claimed he told Allen to be respectful. At that point, the arrest report says Allen started cursing at the victim, using racial and anti-Christian slurs.

The detention deputy who was in charge of the pod told both inmates to come over to his podium. Shortly after they approached, deputies say Allen hit the victim in the head.

Online jail records show Allen was originally arrested on July 20 for felony battery. He is now facing a new charge of battery in a prison, jail or detention facility.