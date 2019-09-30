Deputies: Palm Harbor Middle School threat not credible

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a rumored threat to Palm Harbor Middle School has no credibility.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Sunday night assuring parents that students are safe, but said there would be an extra law enforcement presence at the campus on Monday.

Officials said several students had been texting and sending each other rumors over social media.

“The messages were inquiries about rumors of an alleged school shooting, not actual threats,” the statement said.

Deputies said the messages stemmed from an incident at the school on Friday after a 12-year-old student was arrested by a school resource officer.

The boy allegedly posted a message on Instagram, in which he threatened to shoot a fellow student.

The boy was suspended and will not be at school on Monday.

