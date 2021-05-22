Deputies: Motorcyclist crashes into car, dies after trying to ‘beat red light’ in Seminole

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are investigating a fatal motorcycle versus car crash in Seminole.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and 54th Avenue North.

Deputies say 46-year-old Kristen Johnson was driving southbound on Seminole Boulevard in a 2015 Nissan Rogue and was preparing to make a left turn to travel eastbound on 54th Avenue North with her 14-year-old passenger.

Fifty-six-year-old Stephen Smith and his passenger, 54-year-old Robyn Cox, were driving northbound on Seminole Boulevard on a Harley Davidson Street Glide.

A release from the sheriff’s office says Smith attempted to beat the red light when Johnson made her left turn, crashing into the SUV. Smith and Cox were ejected from the motorcycle.

Deputies say Johnson and her passenger received minor injuries. Smith was taken to a local hospital where was later died from his injuries. Cox was also taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.