Deputies: Man upset about canceled flight arrested for punching fellow passenger at St. Pete-Clearwater airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who got upset about a canceled flight at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport ended up getting arrested the day after Christmas, according to Pinellas County deputies.

An arrest affidavit says 20-year-old Efren Dawson punched another man in the face, nose and eye, causing the victim’s eye to swell and nose to bleed. The alleged punch happened Saturday night.

Deputies say Dawson was upset about a canceled flight at the airport and was being loud and swearing in front of a crowd that included children. According to the affidavit, the other man told Dawson to “shut his Black a** up” and Dawson hit him.

Deputies say both men were supposed to be traveling on a flight to Virginia.

Dawson was charged with simple battery.