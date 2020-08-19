Deputies: Man killed brother in-law in Pinellas County murder-suicide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are dead after what deputies are calling a murder-suicide in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to 4502 46th Avenue North in St. Petersburg to conduct a welfare check on Keith Harvey, 61, after he had not been heard from in several days.

Once deputies forced entry into the home they discovered Harvey’s roommate and brother-in-law, Stephen McCrave, 56 was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies also found Harvey deceased in another room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives believe Harvey shot McCrave, and then took his own life as several suicide notes were found inside the home.