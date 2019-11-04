Deputies issue Silver Alert for missing elderly man in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 96-year-old man.

Deputies say Wilbert Manz, 96, of Palm Harbor was last seen at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Coral Oaks Assisted Living Facility located at 900 Westlake Road.

Manz was driving a gray 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a Florida tag #JXBY51.

Deputies say Manz’s final destination is not known and he has not returned to the facility yet.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a thin build, has gray hair and wears glasses. His clothing is unknown.

Deputies say Manz may suffer from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

If you’ve seen Manz or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: