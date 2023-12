LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Trotter and 22nd Avenue Southwest in Largo on Sunday.

Deputies said a few people are injured but the extent of those injuries is unknown at the time.

The scene is still active.

No additional details were released at this time.

