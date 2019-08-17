Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Largo.

Deputies say the shooting happened at 160 East Overbrook Street close to 12:30 p.m Saturday.

According to deputies, one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are currently interviewing another man they believe was involved in the shooting.

Deputies are not currently searching for anyone and say there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for updates.