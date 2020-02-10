Deputies investigating deadly mobile home fire in Safety Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating a deadly mobile home fire that killed one in Safety Harbor.

According to deputies, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor saw the mobile home on fire and called 911. Safety Harbor Fire Rescue and several other local fire rescue units arrived to put out the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews made their way inside the home and found 68-year-old Donna Spradley inside of the mobile home’s bathroom. She was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown but detectives say the power to the home had been disconnected and Spradley was known to use candles for lighting.

The mobile home was deemed a total loss but the damage was contained to the home’s lot.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. Deputies say fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

LATEST STORIES: