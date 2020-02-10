Deputies investigating deadly mobile home fire in Safety Harbor

Pinellas County
Posted: / Updated:

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating a deadly mobile home fire that killed one in Safety Harbor.

According to deputies, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor saw the mobile home on fire and called 911. Safety Harbor Fire Rescue and several other local fire rescue units arrived to put out the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews made their way inside the home and found 68-year-old Donna Spradley inside of the mobile home’s bathroom. She was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown but detectives say the power to the home had been disconnected and Spradley was known to use candles for lighting.

The mobile home was deemed a total loss but the damage was contained to the home’s lot.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. Deputies say fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three"

32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

ULA Atlas V rocket launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ULA Atlas V rocket launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss