PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are currently investigating a boat crash that occurred in Pasadena, Florida, earlier today.

Pinellas deputies said the boat crashed just before 6 p.m. Five people were inside the boat when it crashed into a seawall near 7910 Sun Islands Drive South in Pasadena.

Deputies say two of the passengers have serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

An investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.