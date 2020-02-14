PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating a bank robbery in Palm Harbor.
Deputies say the robbery occurred at the Cadence Bank located at 36301 US Highway 19 North.
No one was injured, however, there are no suspects at this time, according to deputies.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant systems hacked, customers urged to check bank statements
- Deputies investigating bank robbery in Palm Harbor
- Tampa Vipers starting QB out for Saturday’s game due to hurt foot
- President Trump named Daytona 500 grand marshal
- Love is in the air: Mating snakes take over Lake Hollingsworth