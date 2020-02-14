Deputies investigating bank robbery in Palm Harbor

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating a bank robbery in Palm Harbor.

Deputies say the robbery occurred at the Cadence Bank located at 36301 US Highway 19 North.

No one was injured, however, there are no suspects at this time, according to deputies.

No other information has been released at this time.

