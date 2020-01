PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating an armed robbery.

Deputies say the incident happened at the CVS located at 30387 US Highway 19 North in Clearwater.

According to deputies, they do not have anyone in custody at this time, however, say there are no safety concerns.

No one was injured during the robbery.

This incident remains an open and active investigation.

