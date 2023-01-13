CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed with News Channel 8 that an adult man and an adult woman died at the home, located near the intersection of Stancel Drive and Whitacre Drive in unincorporated Clearwater.

Deputies did not provide additional information regarding the deaths but noted there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.